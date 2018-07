Aaron Crow Joining the Royals 2012 Starting Rotation

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Royals General Manger Dayton Moore says former Mizzou Tiger Aaron Crow will be part of the Royals starting pitching rotation next season.

Crow is the Royals set up man in the bullpen this season. He is 2-2 with a 2.00 ERA.

Crow represented the Royals at the All-Star game.

Next year, he will leave the Royals bullpen for the starting rotation.