Aaron Crow Named to American League All-Star Team

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 03 2011 Jul 3, 2011 Sunday, July 03, 2011 11:41:00 AM CDT July 03, 2011 in Baseball
By: Ashley Colley

KANSAS CITY - Former Mizzou baseball player and current Royals rookie reliever Aaron Crow has been selected to the American League All-Star team. Texas Rangers Manager Ron Washington made the announcement on Sunday when he relieved the overall All-Star rosters for July 12's All-Star game in Arizona.

Crow was drafted by the Royals in the first-round of the 2009 MLB Draft and made his major-league debut. He made his major-league debut on this year on March 31 where he faced four Angels batters, striking out three. Crow has been a strong relief pitcher for the Royals ever since with a 2-1 record and a 1.36 earned-run average.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°