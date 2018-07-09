Aaron Crow to Speak at First Pitch Dinner

COLUMBIA -- Join the Mizzou baseball program in kicking off the 2012 season as generations of the Tiger Baseball family will come together to recognize past and present achievements in a fun-filled afternoon on Saturday, February 4, at the Hampton Inn off of Stadium Blvd.

The 8th Annual First Pitch Celebration will include hors d'oeuvres, beverages for young and old, introductions of past and present players, a 2012 season outlook and a silent auction featuring prestigious professional and collegiate items. Make it a weekend by taking in the Tiger basketball game against Kansas at 8 P.M. on Saturday, February 4th.

This year's guest speaker will be current Kansas City Royals All-Star pitcher Aaron Crow. Crow is one of the most decorated Tiger pitchers of all-time and is enjoying plenty of success at the Major League level as he was the Royals' lone selected to the American League All-Star team last year.