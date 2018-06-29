Aaron Sorkin Defends HBO Drama 'The Newsroom'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Aaron Sorkin is confronting critics of his HBO drama head-on. The Oscar-winning writer-producer defended "The Newsroom" at a Wednesday gathering of the Television Critics Association and denied reports that he fired his entire writing staff.

Sorkin says there were staff changes, but all the writers were not dismissed. He also announced the show is hiring consultants with real-world newsroom experience for the second season.

HBO said last month that "Newsroom" won a green light for a second season after just two episodes aired. The show stars Jeff Daniels and is set at a fictional cable news network.

The first season completed production and is currently airing. Sorkin says the next season will debut next June. He teased that Sunday's episode will be set during "the night we got bin Laden."