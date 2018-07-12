AAUP says it's "not convinced" firing of Melissa Click was justified

COLUMBIA - The American Association of University Professors said in a report it was not convinced that former MU assistant professor Melissa Click's actions were reason enough to fire her.

The UM Board of Curators fired Click in late February on charges of misconduct after a video showed her confronting a student journalist during campus protests in November.

The AAUP's investigating committee was on Columbia's campus in late March, and released the report Thursday, outlining the issues it had with Click's termination.

The committee said it did not think Click's actions were reason enough to fire her, "even when viewed in the most unfavorable light." It said reasons for termination should be directly related to a faculty member's teaching capacity.

The committee also said it had reason to believe Click was terminated for reasons other than her actions.

The report said the UM Board deprived Click of academic due process when it failed to hold a hearing before a faculty body. It also said the board violated "widely accepted principles" when it fired Click without providing salary or at least a year's notice.

The AAUP Committee A on Academic Freedom and Tenure was scheduled to meet June 3-4 to decide whether to recommend a censure for the university administration.