Abandoned apartment catches on fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – Firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned Jefferson City apartment early Saturday morning.

According to Jerry Blomberg with the Jefferson City Fire Department, no one was inside the apartment at 1204 E. High St. when firefighters arrived. The apartment was boarded up with plywood, according to the fire department.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the scene. They were able to control and put out the fire, which they said appeared to have started on the building's exterior.

The Jefferson City Fire Department did not have a damage estimate for the fire Saturday morning.