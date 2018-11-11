Abandoned dogs from Turkey find homes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dog rescue groups in as many as 15 states in the U.S. are trying to find homes for the country of Turkey's street dogs, including a group in St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that Jan Knoche is the president of Love a Golden Rescue, a St. Louis volunteer organization that rescues golden retrievers. Knoche says her group began working two years ago to transport and find new homes for Turkey's street dogs, especially golden retrievers.

She says Turkey has many homeless dogs and not enough room in shelters for all of them, partially because of people buying puppies and dumping them when they grow up. She also says Turkey doesn't euthanize, leading to an abundance of street dogs.

The organization has brought 30 dogs from Turkey to St. Louis since 2015.