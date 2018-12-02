Abandoned Homes Are Making Jefferson City More Dangerous

JEFFERSON CITY - There are at least 110 abandoned homes in the Jefferson City area and on Monday city leaders met to discuss what to do about the growing problem.

President of Historic City of Jefferson, Steve Veile said the abandoned housing problem had reached a "tipping point" and was causing an increase of crime in the areas surrounding the homes.

" "We're seeing burglaries, break ins, sexual assaults, arson," Veile said. "That's not good for the people who live in that area. For the businesses that are located there. It's a terrible by product of this abandoned property situation."

Currently, people who own abandoned properties are given fines but Veile said he thinks the punishment should be increased to municipal court appearances or even jail time. He presented his ideas to the Jefferson City Council.

City Council members said they would be taking the issue seriously and looking into ways to fix the problem.