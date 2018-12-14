Abandoned homes in Kansas City to go on sale for $999

1 year 10 months 20 hours ago Sunday, February 12 2017 Feb 12, 2017 Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:07:18 AM CST February 12, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A program in Kansas City that sold off dozens of dangerous houses for just a dollar last year hopes buyers will now be willing to pay a little more for the latest batch of abandoned dwellings.

The Land Bank of Kansas City's latest promotion, which starts with an open house Tuesday, is offering roughly 50 homes for $999 apiece.

The available houses will be listed on the Land Bank's website and are in better shape than the ones sold off last year. Buyers have 120 days to address code issues and one year to complete the rehab.

It's part of a larger Kansas City effort to deal with dangerous, abandoned houses that have attracted squatters and crime, with the Land Bank's efforts intended to save some of those structures.

More News

Grid
List

Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
(CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 8:12:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in Continuous News

Report ranks Missouri 48th in spending on tobacco use prevention
Report ranks Missouri 48th in spending on tobacco use prevention
WASHINGTON - A new report released Friday ranks Missouri 48th in the nation for tobacco use prevention programs. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 8:08:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Key piece of Mizzou South End Zone Project about to disappear
Key piece of Mizzou South End Zone Project about to disappear
COLUMBIA - The South End Zone Project at Faurot Field is just over halfway through its construction timeline and people... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 3:46:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Callaway County woman receives humanitarian award
Callaway County woman receives humanitarian award
FULTON - Connie Cashion is the 2018 winner for the city's Jane Bierdeman-Fike Humanitarian Award. The award goes to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 3:16:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Adopt-a-Family program surpasses original volunteer number
Adopt-a-Family program surpasses original volunteer number
FULTON - A Fulton nonprofit surpassed their volunteer goal and is able to give over 400 children a Christmas miracle.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 2:52:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley
Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 2:44:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Udder surprise: Cow spotted on MU campus for graduation photos
Udder surprise: Cow spotted on MU campus for graduation photos
COLUMBIA - Students walking around MU's famous Quad may have seen an unexpected visitor Thursday. MU student Massimo Montalbano... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:50:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Lime scooters leave Columbia to work on agreement with city
Lime scooters leave Columbia to work on agreement with city
COLUMBIA - The scooter company Lime announced it has taken its scooters out of Columbia for the immediate future. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Gun deaths in US reach highest level in nearly 40 years, CDC data reveal
Gun deaths in US reach highest level in nearly 40 years, CDC data reveal
(CNN) -- Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died by guns last year, marking the highest number of gun... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:22:59 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Homeless shelter volunteers immerse themselves in culture of giving
Homeless shelter volunteers immerse themselves in culture of giving
COLUMBIA - The number of homeless people living in Boone County has increased in the past 10 years, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 12:52:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Reuters: Johnson & Johnson knew about asbestos in its baby powder for decades
Reuters: Johnson & Johnson knew about asbestos in its baby powder for decades
(CNN) -- Johnson & Johnson's ( JNJ ) stock fell as much as 11% on Friday — on track for... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 11:46:00 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, a day... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 11:39:38 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Facebooks reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
Facebooks reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
(CNN) -- Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users without... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 10:15:10 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Michael Cohen says Donald Trump knew hush payments were wrong
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump knew hush payments were wrong
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen said his former boss knew that having Cohen arranging... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 9:44:00 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 10:10:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

Bikes and helmets donated to columbia kids before the holidays
Bikes and helmets donated to columbia kids before the holidays
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 7:15:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

Former CPS chief financial officer sentenced for receiving stolen property
Former CPS chief financial officer sentenced for receiving stolen property
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has been charged in connection with a November fatal shooting. Bruce Thomas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:07:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10pm 38°
11pm 37°
12am 37°
1am 36°