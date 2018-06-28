Abandoned Newborn Found in St. Louis Co. Yard

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Police in the St. Louis County town of Ellisville are asking for the public's help after a newborn boy was found outside in a yard.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/zuxCpd ) reports that a woman walking her dog about 7:45 a.m. Thursday found the boy wrapped in a wet towel on the side of her home. The umbilical cord was still attached.

The child was in stable condition at Mercy Hospital.

Police say the baby is lucky to be alive because of the mild temperature on Thursday. Authorities say whoever abandoned the child will face criminal charges.