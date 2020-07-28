Abortion Bill Could Force Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri is studying how it could comply with new abortion requirements. At issue is a measure that Governor Blunt is expected to sign into law. It would require any facility that performs more than five first-trimester abortions a month, or any second- or third-trimester abortions, to meet licensure requirements for an "ambulatory surgical center." That means doors and hallways would have to be wider. Ambulatory surgical centers also must meet requirements for emergency equipment, infection control, medical staffing and numerous other things. A Planned Parenthood official says it will cost substantially more than $1 million at each of its abortion clinics.

