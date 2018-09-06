Abortion Drug Restrictions Heads to Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would require a doctor to be physically present when an abortion-inducing drug is first administered.

The legislation was passed with a 23-7 vote on Monday. It now heads back to the House.

Senate Democrats opposed the measure but allowed it to come to a vote after reaching a compromise. An amendment was adopted to remove a provision that would've required the patient to see the same doctor a few weeks after receiving the drug.

Supporters say the measure protects the health of a mother, but opponents say it restricts abortions, particularly in rural areas where doctors are not always readily available.