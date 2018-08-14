Abortion Groups Agree on Morning-After Pill

You can buy some forms of birth control in Missouri pharmacies, and soon you may be able to buy even more.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are working on twin bills called the Missouri Prevention First Act. It would require pharmacies to issue an emergency birth control prescription such as the morning-after pill, also known as Plan B, to women who want it.

"Both of them have to deal with prevention first, that's our focus," said Democratic Rep. Robin Wright-Jones of St Louis. "We're feeling that, as you see the sign in my office, responsibility equals prevention."

Lawmakers on opposite sides of the abortion issue are working together on the bills because they think they're more likely to pass if both sides team up.

"This is true compromise. This is how we get things done," said Republican Rep. Sherman Parker of St. Peters. "We have Republicans and Democrats working together to basically reduce the number of abortions that were performed."

Gov. Blunt and some lawmakers support proposals to let pharmacists refuse to fill Plan B prescriptions, but the two new bills could change that. The bills also would let schools teach sex education, and let emergency room workers tell rape victims about emergency contraception.

The bills' supporters believe prevention is the first step to reducing abortions. If lawmakers pass them, Missouri's Prevention First Act could take effect as early as this August.