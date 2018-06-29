Abortion Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Planned Parenthood has filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to block a new law that imposes greater state regulation on abortion clinics. A Missouri law set to take effect Aug. 28 requires more abortion facilities to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers. Planned Parenthood says that would require costly and unnecessary renovations to its Columbia and Kansas City clinic. As a result, Planned Parenthood claims the law infringes on the right to obtain an abortion. It's asking for an injunction against enforcing the law.