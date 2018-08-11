Abortion Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt's health director is using private attorneys to defend against a lawsuit challenging Missouri's new requirements for abortion clinics. State agencies typically are defended in court by the attorney general's office. Health Director Jane Drummond says she doesn't trust Attorney General Jay Nixon to defend the department against Planned Parenthood's lawsuit. Drummond claims Nixon is a supporter of "abortion on demand and a political ally of Planned Parenthood." A spokesman for Nixon says the attorney general will try to work with the Health Department to have a coordinated defense. Blunt is a Republican. Nixon is a Democrat who also is running for governor. - A hearing is scheduled tomorrow in U.S. District Court in Kansas City on Planned Parenthood's request for an injunction to block the law from taking effect.