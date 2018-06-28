Abortion opponents to push for new Missouri regulations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Anti-abortion activists and lawmakers said they're hopeful new regulations will have a better chance of passing in the 2017 legislative session after such proposals failed to make it through this year.

No new laws on abortion passed this session, but Republican legislators investigated abortion practices in the state and managed to block federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

Abortion opponents' top priorities in the coming session include more reporting to track what happens to fetal tissue from abortions and annual inspections of clinics.

Democratic lawmakers have said they'll try to repeal some state regulations on abortion clinics.

NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director Alison Dreith said Missouri already has many abortion regulations, and there's not much more to be done.