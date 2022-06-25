COLUMBIA - The "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest for abortion rights continued into a second day at the Boone County Courthouse on Saturday.
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of protestors gathered in the courthouse's amphitheater to push for bodily autonomy.
Several politicians and a graduate medical student spoke about voting and medical safety.
Many states have trigger laws in place that are meant to ban abortion shortly or immediately after the Supreme Court decision.
In Missouri, trigger laws were put into place immediately after the Supreme Court ruling. Abortion is now illegal in the state and there will only be exceptions for medical emergencies like ectopic pregnancies.
The Organizer of the protest, Melissa Cameron, said getting an abortion in Missouri has been very difficult for a long time.
"The future was already terrible for women who need abortions here in Missouri. I'm one to make that so clear. It was already almost inaccessible," Cameron said. "I had to go to Illinois for my abortion two years ago. In that's ridiculous. No one should have to travel to get basic health care."
Looking to future restrictions, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has called for the court to look at the precedents for LGBTQ rights and access to some contraceptives. Missouri lawmakers have also floated ideas about limiting access to certain contraceptives.
This has led to concern that abortion will be the start of several restrictions in the future.
"Not only have they come for abortion, but they're already talking about coming from birth control," Cameron said. "This is not just about abortion, and people need to realize that."
Some protestors think abortion rights are not discussed as often as they should be.
Jake Alcorn attended the protest and brought water for the protestors. He said abortion isn't just a women's issue.
it's shameful that not a lot of men are getting active in this issue, I don't really see a lot of men, you know, talking about it," Alcorn said. "What I think that men should do is instead of talking about it, they should go to these protests like I'm at right now, make your voices heard and also vote."
While abortion is now fully banned in Missouri with only medical exceptions, abortion medication is still available.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said states could not ban federally approved abortion medications.
Cameron said medication abortion is safe and easily accessible
"Medication abortion is widely available, and it is available by Telehealth, and it is safe, it is extremely safe, and it helps make it more accessible to other women who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity," Cameron said.
Though the court ruling is very emotional for many people, Cameron still believes there's room to peacefully discuss abortion rights.
"I think kindness goes way further than violence. Please do not be violent today. It takes away from the cause on either side," Cameron said.