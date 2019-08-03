Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a stop in the Missouri State Capitol on Friday.

Protestors gathered in opposition of the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's decision to deny an abortion bill referendum.

KOMU called the Missouri Secretary of State office for a comment.

Sheryl Barbero, a protest participant, said she came for her granddaughters.

"I am angry how arrogant can people be in our government," she said. "I'm not standing still to let this happen."

Rep. LaDonna Applebaum, D-St.Louis, said she believes that the abortion ban issue should be on the ballot in 2020.

"I'm frustrated as a woman, as a friend, as an aunt," she said.

Applebaum said she is scared that women will end up dying because they won't have an access to save abortions.

Barbero said she thinks it's vitally important that women would do with their bodies what they need and want to do.

"I can't believe this is happening in my city, my state, my country," she said.

Protests against restrictive abortion laws also took place in Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 126, known as the "Heartbeat Bill" in May.

The law bans abortions on or beyond the eighth weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest and is scheduled to go into effect on August 28.