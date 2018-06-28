Abortions to be Suspended at Columbia Planned Parenthood

COLUMBIA (AP) - Planned Parenthood says it will suspend abortion services at a central Missouri clinic beginning July 1. Officials of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri made the announcement Tuesday, citing a lack of available doctors. The suspension is indefinite, and the organization says it will offer referrals to other centers in Kansas and Missouri until abortions resume in Columbia.

This isn't the first time Planned Parenthood has suspended abortions at the Columbia clinic while doctors were unavailable. The clinic halted abortions for four months beginning last October after its lone Columbia physician was sent overseas on active military duty.