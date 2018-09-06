About 1,400 Attend Mo. Casting Call

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - About 1,400 people turned up for a weekend casting call in Cape Girardeau for a feature movie.

The Southeast Missourian reports a casting company held a call Saturday for prospective background extras for the 20th Century Fox feature film "Gone Girl," by Gillian Flynn. The book was published in 2012 and is largely set in a Missouri town on the Mississippi River.

Hopefuls from around the area streamed inside a Cape Girardeau theater before the all-day session began. They filled out information cards and were photographed. Some were also interviewed by the casting director.

There's been no official word on whether Cape Girardeau will be a filming location for "Gone Girl," but Mayor Harry Rediger says the fact there was a local casting call could be a good sign.