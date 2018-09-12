About 100 gather in Kansas City to mark Brown anniversary

KANSAS CITY (AP) - About 100 people gathered near the pavilion in Swope Park to mark the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

The Kansas City Star reports that the group arrived via a motorcade that included several dozen vehicles, including two symbolic hearses. Organized by the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, the prayer service also served to remember Ryan Stokes, a 24-year-old black man killed by a Kansas City police officer on July 28, 2013.

Police said Stokes had a gun and did not obey commands to show his hands. Stokes' family disputes that he had a gun and said he might not have heard the commands.