About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex.
A city official says the lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and other animals were in a duplex where two people lived.
John Baccala, a spokesman for the Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services, says the conditions were deplorable, and the odor was noticeable outside the home.
Baccala says officials don't know why the residents were keeping the animals. A fire department crew was checking ammonia levels at the duplex. KC Pet Project is working with the city to find homes for the animals.
More News
Grid
List
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
in
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
in
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY CITY - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after a police chase resulted in... More >>
in