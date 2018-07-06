Abrams, Illinois Edge No. 23 Missouri 65-64

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tracy Abrams scored a season-best 22 points and made two free throws with 4.6 seconds to lift Illinois over No. 23 Missouri 65-64 Saturday in the annual Braggin' Rights game.

Rayvonte Rice added 14 points for Illinois (10-2), which snapped a four-game losing streak in the 33rd renewal of the annual neutral-court matchup.

Jordan Clarkson had 25 points and Earnest Ross added 13 for Missouri (10-1), which entered the game as the lone unbeaten school in the SEC.

Illinois scrambled on its final possession but got a bit of a break when Abrams was fouled by Johnathan Williams III driving the lane.