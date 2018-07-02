Absentee Ballots Available for Missouri Election

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missourians who are unable to make it to the polls next month can begin voting by absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots are available to voters who expect to be out of town on Election Day or if illness, disability or religious beliefs prevent them from going to the polls on Nov. 6.

Absentee ballots can be requested by mail or fax until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Completed ballots must be returned to local election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Voters also can vote in person by absentee ballot at their local election authority through Nov. 5.