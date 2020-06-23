Absentee voting begins Tuesday for August primaries

By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - Tuesday marks the start of absentee voting for the August 4 primary election. 

Voters can either request an absentee ballot or mail in their ballots. Voting was expanded in June 2020 under Senate Bill 631. 

According to the Boone County Clerk website, voters can request an absentee ballot if they have or are at risk of contracting COVID-19. In that case, voters are not required to have their bill notarized. All other voters not incapacitated or confined due to illness must have their ballots notarized.

Voters can return their ballots through the mail or curbside at the Boone County Clerk office on request. To request an absentee ballot, click here

Mail-in ballots must be notarized and must be sent in by mail only. There is no in-person return option for mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots can be mailed to the Clerk's office at 801 E. Walnut, Room 236, Columbia, MO 65201. 

The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the August primary election is July 22 at 5 p.m. The deadline for the November General election is October 21 at 5 p.m. 

All ballots must be received in the Boone County Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, visit the Boone County Clerk's website or call 573-886-4375. 

