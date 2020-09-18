Absentee voting in Missouri begins on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA - For the November presidential election, registered voters in Missouri will have the choice to vote in person, absentee or to mail in their ballots. You can find information on all those options here.
Missourians can start voting absentee six weeks prior to the election, starting on Sept. 22.
You have until Oct. 21 to request an absentee ballot by mail. On the other hand, you have until the day before Election Day to request an absentee ballot in person.
Keep in mind that ballots can be turned in by mail or in person, but your county clerk's office must receive them by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State, people are able to vote absentee without a notary under the following conditions:
- Incapacity or confinement due to illness
- Having contracted coronavirus or at risk of contracting it due to the following:
- Age 65 or older
- Living in a long-term care facility
- Chronic lung disease/asthma
- Serious heart condition
- Immunocompromised
- Diabetes
- Chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis
- Liver disease
Missourians are able to vote absentee with a notary under the following conditions:
- Religious beliefs or practice
- Working as an election worker
- Incarceration, if still eligible to vote
- Absence on Election Day from your election jurisdiction
- Certified participation in an address confidentiality program