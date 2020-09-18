Absentee voting in Missouri begins on Sept. 22

COLUMBIA - For the November presidential election, registered voters in Missouri will have the choice to vote in person, absentee or to mail in their ballots. You can find information on all those options here.

Missourians can start voting absentee six weeks prior to the election, starting on Sept. 22.

You have until Oct. 21 to request an absentee ballot by mail. On the other hand, you have until the day before Election Day to request an absentee ballot in person.

Keep in mind that ballots can be turned in by mail or in person, but your county clerk's office must receive them by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State, people are able to vote absentee without a notary under the following conditions:

Incapacity or confinement due to illness

Having contracted coronavirus or at risk of contracting it due to the following: Age 65 or older Living in a long-term care facility Chronic lung disease/asthma Serious heart condition Immunocompromised Diabetes Chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis Liver disease



Missourians are able to vote absentee with a notary under the following conditions: