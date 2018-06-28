Academic Freedom Talks At MU

The first bill would require public higher education institutions to report how they ensure intellectual diversity each year.

The second would allow an institution to revoke tenure or fire any faculty member who receives two or more negative peer reviews.

The Missouri National Education Association is against the two bills, but it's using the form to educate faculty.

"I think the goal of this reform is to make sure we have an understanding of the issue and to really raise awarness in the broader community in the community," said Otto Fajen of MNEA.

About 20 faculty members discussed the two bills. Neither bill has reached a debate, so it's unknown when the House will vote on them.