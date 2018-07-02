Acceptance Remains Uncertain for Gay Coaches

COLUMBIA (AP) - Some in the athletic world say gay coaches and athletes are more accepted now, but others aren't so sure. Coaches such as Kyle Hawkins, who heads men's lacrosse at the University of Missouri, have been reluctant to acknowledge their sexuality to the larger sports world. Hawkins lost a dozen of his key players -- including the team's star goalie and co-captain -- this season. None cited Hawkins' sexuality as their reason for not returning. However, one former player wrote derogatory comments about Hawkins on a social networking Web site. Sociology professor Eric Anderson says the climate for gay athletes and coaches is far better. Anderson studies gays in sports at the University of Bath in England.