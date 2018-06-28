Access Arts Holds Scholarship Fundraiser

COLUMBIA - Every year, Access Arts donates around $13,000 to students in the local area to assist in the cost of tuition. Access Arts offers classes in five emphasis areas including ceramics, multimedia art, form drawing, story writing, and weaving.



Access Arts plays host to 2000 students every year and offers instruction in a learning environment which nurtures the sharing of ideas. As stated in their mission statement, Access Arts is a place accessible for all persons to explore their own potential for expression using hands, thoughts, and feelings as tools.



Especially for people with disabilities, Access Arts provides a place that accommodates all people of all skill levels that are willing to learn. For more information on Access Arts, check out our Links and Numbers section.





