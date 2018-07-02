Accident at Nifong

COLUMBIA - An accident occurred at 6:30 this morning when Michelle Sterrett was traveling west on Nifong Boulevard at Buttonwood Drive. Sterrett did not yield as it turned left at the green light and collided with Lora Basinger whose two children were in the car as well. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene. Sterrett complained of neck pain and was taken to the hospital. The 14 year-old passenger in Basinger's car was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.