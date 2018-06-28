Accident causes diesel fuel spill near Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY - An accident off of Tom Bass Road near Highway 63 caused a diesel fuel spill Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Metz with the Columbia Fire Department said the spill occurred on the street during an accident involving a dump truck and pickup truck.

An estimated 40 gallons of diesel spilled from the dump truck's fuel tank before the dump truck drove off the road.

"We had crews request additional equipment to help absorb the fuel - a material we put on the diesel fuel to absorb it and prevent it from getting into the water supply," Metz said.

Metz said an adult female was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Other occupants of the pickup truck declined medical attention as well as the driver of the dump truck.