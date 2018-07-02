Accident Involving Bus Slows Traffic Near MU Campus

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident with injuries around noon Thursday at the corner of College Avenue and Rollins Street.

Two fire trucks were on the scene and traffic was backed up in both directions.

A white shuttle bus and a Nissan Sentra were involved. College students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

A woman and child who were in the silver car went to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Editor's note: The story has been corrected to reflect the correct make of the silver vehicle involved. It has also been corrected to indicate a white shuttle bus was involved in the accident, and does not name a specific student housing complex.