Accident involving combine sends one to hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - An accident involving a John Deere combine on Highway 50 in Jefferson City sent one to the hospital Monday morning.

The Jefferson City Police Department said the accident occurred near Militia Dr. around 11:20 a.m. when a truck attempting to pass the combine struck the rear left wheel of the tractor. The combine spun around into the left lane, before flipping over into the median.

Police said the 78-year-old operator of the combine, James Temmen, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by EMS. Temmen was still being treated Monday afternoon but police said his injuries didn't appear serious. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police shut down both westbound lanes of Highway 50 near the accident for approximately 1 hour 45 minutes following the collision.