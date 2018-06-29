Accident Leaves One Dead

CAMDEN COUNTY - One person died after a car accident early Friday morning.

Karla Brown, of Camdenton, was driving on Route D when her car slid on the icy road. Brown's car drove into the path of a second car and the two hit each other head on.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second car, Jeanne McIntosh, of Linn Creek, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.