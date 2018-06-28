Accident Near Sturgeon Kills One

BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and one person injured after a head-on collision near Sturgeon Tuesday.

At 1:34 p.m. the Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched for a call of a head-on collision. Three vehicles were involved, two of which were wrecked.

Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said a tractor trailer was turning off eastbound Highway 22. A minivan attempted to pass when it clipped the corner of the trailer. The van was sent into the westbound lane of 22 and hit a sedan head-on.

Blomenkamp said the front passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was airlifted to University Hospital and the rear passenger walked away.

The driver of the Sedan had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Blomenkamp said the driver of the tractor trailer is fine but shaken up.