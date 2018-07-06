Accident on Route B Near Hallsville Blocks Road

BOONE COUNTY - A car accident has Route B closed in both directions at the intersection with East Mount Zion Church Road near Hallsville. Missouri Highway Patrol has troopers on the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

According to dispatchers, crews responded to the call around 7:13 a.m.

KOMU has a reporter en route and we will bring you an update as it becomes available.