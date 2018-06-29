Accident shuts down lane on I-70

COLUMBIA- An early morning accident caused the driving lane of I-70 eastbound to close on Wednesday.

A semi-trailer flipped off the right side of the road west of the I-70 and Highway 63 connector. No other cars were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Despite the accident, drivers were still able to get off at the exit or drive around in the passing lane.

Crews were on the scene for over three hours before the lane reopened but they did not remove the truck.