Accidental Gunshot Heard at Traffic Stop

COLUMBIA - A traffic stop earlier this morning led to an arrest and an accidental gun discharge on Rangeline and Vandiver.

Columbia police officers stopped Vernita Feguson's vehicle northbound on Range Line because it took an illegal right hand turn from the wrong lane.

As the officer was approaching the vehicle he heard one gun shot. Ferguson said the gun was hers and she had an accidental discharge unloading the weapon before he approached the car. The officer ran the serial number on the gun and it came back stolen.

Ferguson was arrested for receiving stolen property felony with a $4,500 bond. No one was injured during the incident.