Accusation May Redefine Handbook

Basketball player Lance Estes said it's not uncommon.

"It happens all the time," said Estes.

However, Superintendent Doug Ebersold said sexual assault won't be tolerated.

Ebersold commented, "We feel like right now we want to send a strong message that we don't expect something like this to occur again."

The current athletic handbook only includes harassment under hazing and lists suspension from that sport for a second offense of "hazing." Now Ebersold wants any offense of sexual assault to be more than a slap on the wrist.

For some students the consequences could mean hanging up their jerseys for a year, as well as being banned from all other extracurricular activities.

"I think it's a little too much. I mean everybody makes mistakes and as a senior, I don't think it's right if another senior does it for them to miss an entire senior season," said Smith Cotton sports player Andre Smith.

But players understand it's not just about consequences.

"I feel bad for the person that it happened to, and the person that did it, it's just not right."

As for any future incidents, the students said most are afraid to do anything that might gain more media attention. The Sedalia School District met on Monday night to discuss whether to vote on adding the definition to the athletic handbook, but no decision has been made.