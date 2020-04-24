Accusation Of Child Pornography

ST. GEORGE (AP) - The mayor of the St. Louis suburb of St. George, already accused of possessing marijuana, is now facing an even more serious accusation: suspicion of possessing child pornography. 64-year-old Harold Goodman's latest arrest was announced Thursday night at a city hall meeting, drawing gasps from the large crowd. Details have not been released. Goodman is a retired police officer who was elected last year. He was jailed and unavailable for comment. The mayor's legal problems come less than two months after another embarrassing incident for the city. A young man's car seat-mounted videotape captured a St. George officer berating him and threatening to arrest him on made-up charges. The officer has since been fired.