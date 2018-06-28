Accused Drug Dealer Arrested for Selling Near School

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested Melvin Nunley Jr., 28, Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested Nunley in the 800 block of East Dunklin Street. Nunley is a suspect in an ongoing MUSTANG Drug Task Force heroin distribution investigation.

Nunley is charged with two counts of distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and one count of distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Nunley is currently in the Cole County Jail on a $250,000 bond.