Accused Paster Will Face Trial

NEOSHO - The first of five church leaders accused of molesting young girls at two southwest Missouri churches will go on trial. A Newton County judge ruled today after a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for George Otis Johnston to go on trial. The judge heard testimony from a 17-year-old woman who alleged she was molested several times a week by Johnston from the time she was eight until she was 16. The 63-year-old Johnston faces a total of 18 counts of molesting two girls at two reclusive church communities in rural Newton and McDonald counties. Today's preliminary hearing dealt with eight initial counts against Johnston for alleged abuse of one girl. Johnston's church is an offshoot of another church in McDonald County, where the pastor and three other members are charged with similar crimes. Johnston and the other four have all pleaded not guilty and are free on bond.