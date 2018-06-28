Accused Priest Missing

The Rev. William Wiebler, who faces several sexual abuse lawsuits, has left a treatment program in St. Louis and has not contacted church officials. Wiebler left the Davenport area in 1985 and is accused of abuse in the 1970s and '80s. The diocese says Wiebler admits sexually abusing several minors, though he has not been criminally charged. He moved to St. Louis more than a year ago and the diocese ordered him to stay in a treatment program and avoid contact with minors.