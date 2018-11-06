Accused Rapist Charged With Plotting to Kill Victim

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A St. Joseph man charged with raping and beating a casino worker is now accused of conspiring to kill her. Authorities say 46-year-old Eric Sharp put out a $12,000 contract for the job. He was scheduled for arraignment today on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is due in court next week on felony rape charges. Sharp is accused of plotting with a fellow inmate at the Buchanan County Jail to kill the 23-year-old casino employee he's accused of following home and raping. Court papers say Sharp signed the bill of sale for his 1995 Pontiac Sunfire as partial payment for the killing. Police say Sharp knew the victim from the casino, where he was a regular customer.