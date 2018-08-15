Aces aid Mizzou Volleyball in sweep of Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. – Setting a new season-high with 10 service aces, Mizzou Volleyball cruised to victory on Sunday over the Georgia Bulldogs winning the first three sets in a row.

Mizzou Volleyball head coach Wayne Kreklow said, “We played well today and consistently answered any runs by Georgia.” He continued, “I was real pleased with our focus and execution in the serving game. That really set the tone throughout the match.”

The Tigers won the first set 25-17, then the second and third sets respectively 25-19 and 25-16 to complete the sweep.

Mizzou Volleyball trailed early on in the first set. However, after a timeout when the Tigers trailed the Bulldogs 6-1, Georgia would not score five consecutive points the rest of the afternoon.

In the second set, Mizzou trailed Georgia 7-10. Following a rally led by sophomore Courtney Eckenrode that included four ensuing service aces, Mizzou Volleyball scored eight unanswered points. Before the day was done, Eckenrode doubled her previous service ace record from three to six.

To cap off the victory, the Tigers dominated Georgia in the third and final set holding the Bulldogs to 16 points.

Mizzou Volleyball improves to 17-2 on the year, with a 5-1 record in the SEC.

The Tigers next game will be on Friday, Oct. 23 in Columbia, Mo. against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CT).