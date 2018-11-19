ACLU Complains about Christian Concert

LIBERTY (AP) - The Kansas City suburb of Liberty is in hot water with the American Civil Liberties Union over a summer concert that drew what officials say was record attendance.

The issue with the June 26 concert on the city's downtown square is that it featured a group called the Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian music band.

The ACLU's Kansas and Western Missouri office says the event violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, the prohibition against governmental endorsement of religion.

The ACLU noted that the city paid a $4,000 appearance fee, plus $466 for the group's lodging and $4,570 for the rental of stage and sound equipment. About 2,000 people turned out.

The ACLU says it wants to make sure the city doesn't sponsor another religious group. Liberty officials say they won't.