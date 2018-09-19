ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads

18 hours 18 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News
Source: CNN Money
By: Sara O'Brien and Kaya Yurieff, CNN

(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a new complaint says, the latest in a string of allegations of discrimination being allowed in Facebook ads.

On Tuesday, the ACLU, law firm Outten & Golden, and labor union Communications Workers of America filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Facebook and 10 other employers for allegedly using Facebook ads to discriminate against potential job seekers.

The complaint was filed on behalf of three female job seekers and a group of "thousands" of members represented by the labor union. The named complainants are also seeking to represent a broader proposed class of what the ACLU says is "millions" of Facebook users who may have been similarly impacted.

It alleges that job ads on Facebook were targeted exclusively to male users, and that most of these listings were for positions in male-dominated fields. As a result, all women and non-binary users were excluded from receiving the ads, according to the complaint.

"The employers for those jobs are probably thinking they need to fill them with people who look like the people who currently hold those jobs. The problem is, that is unlawful," Galen Sherwin, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU Women's Rights Project, told CNNMoney.

The complaint alleges that Facebook allows advertisers to target job ads based on age and gender. This is against federal and local laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Additionally, the government can forbid job advertising that discriminates based on sex, according to a Supreme Court ruling in 1973, the complaint said.

"I shouldn't be shut out of the chance to hear about a job opportunity just because I am a woman," said Bobbi Spees, one of the three complainants in the case, according to a press release.

"There is no place for discrimination on Facebook; it's strictly prohibited in our policies, and over the past year, we've strengthened our systems to further protect against misuse," Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne said in a statement to CNNMoney. "We look forward to defending our practices once we have an opportunity to review the complaint." Facebook also said it would soon require all advertisers to consent to complying with its anti-discrimination policies and the law.

Juan Mundel, an assistant professor of advertising at DePaul University, noted that Facebook is "the biggest advertising agency in the world at the moment."

"While Facebook will do its best to satisfy regulations and make small adjustments, they won't actually make any decisions that will drastically affect their business model which allows it to hyper-segment consumers," he added.

According to ACLU's Sherwin, the fix is simple: She suggests Facebook stop making it an option for employers to select a gender for targeting job ads.

Mundel says, more broadly, Facebook could apply more oversight to determine if employers are appropriately and legally applying targeting for specific ad purposes.

Facebook isn't the only company allowing advertisers to target ads, according to Mike Yao, a technology and advertising expert at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"Facebook is an easy target, but I think the problem goes way beyond Facebook," he said.

In the past, the company has faced criticism about its advertising platform and whether its systems allow for discrimination.

Most recently, the Department of Housing and Urban Development accused Facebook of violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act in August. It filed a formal complaint against Facebook claiming the platform lets landlords and home sellers use targeted ads to discriminate against potential buyers or renters based on race, sex, religion, disability and other factors.

In response, Facebook said it eliminated 5,000 targeting options that could be potentially misused to discriminate.

Last December, a ProPublica and New York Times investigation found that dozens of major employers, including Verizon, ran recruitment ads only for certain age groups. At the time, Facebook said age-based targeting is "an accepted industry practice."

The ACLU complaint also includes allegations that employers were able to target younger users on Facebook thereby discriminating by age.

In November, a separate ProPublica report found discriminatory advertisements were getting through Facebook's systems. ProPublica was able to purchase dozens of home rental advertisements targeted toward audiences that specifically excluded "African Americans, mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina and Spanish speakers."

Discriminatory housing-related advertisements are not allowed under the Fair Housing Act. The law prohibits the advertisement of homes for rent or sale and discriminating "based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Update: Due to an error in an ACLU press release, this story originally misidentified the quoted complainant."

More News

Grid
List

Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters will be discussed at the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission meeting Wednesday night. The commission will... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:15:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
COLUMBIA -- The mayor of Columbia's task force on Climate Action and Adaptation planning could recommend an increase in renewable... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:24:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Jeff Jones is living just a quarter of a mile away from a future Controlled Animal Feeding... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One continues rescuing people, checking on others and sheltering those in need in the wake... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane. Navarro Scott,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:35:11 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member. Reilly said... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
COLUMBIA - City employees are getting a raise in this year's budget, but some say it's not enough for line... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

New lawn care app comes to Columbia
New lawn care app comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A lawn care app launched in Columbia to connect consumers with people who want to make extra money... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 72°
7am 72°
8am 74°
9am 77°