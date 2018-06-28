ACLU Sues Black Jack Over Housing Permit

ST. LOUIS - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the St. Louis County town of Black Jack for refusing a housing permit for a couple because they are not married. The ACLU filed the lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court for Foundray Loving, Olivia Shelltrack and their three children. The ACLU said the local law violates the U.S. and Missouri constitutions, and the Federal Fair Housing Act. The family owns a five-bedroom home in Black Jack, but faces fines of up to $500 a week for living in it without an occupancy permit. Black Jack officials had no comment.