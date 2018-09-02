ACLU Sues Missouri for Records on Execution Drug

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union alleges in a lawsuit filed Friday that the Missouri Department of Corrections violated the state's open records law when it failed to turn over records related to its planned use of the anesthetic propofol in executions.

The suit seeks unspecified damages and asks the court to require the corrections department to turn over the requested records.

Messages seeking comment from the corrections department were not returned.

Executions on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20 would be the first using propofol, most of which is made in Europe. The Associated Press reported last week that the European Union may impose export controls if propofol is used for lethal injection.

ACLU officials say they requested records in August, but five weeks later, still have no response.