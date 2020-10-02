ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACLU on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court.
The organization is fighting a Jackson Court Circuit Court order allowing some evictions to continue, even against people asking for leniency because of the pandemic.
The order still allows evictions if tenants don't ask for leniency or the eviction is based on tenants breaking the law, damaging property or violating a contract.
A spokeswoman says the court can't comment on the pending lawsuit.
More News
Grid
List
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a race" against the coronavirus, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron said... More >>
in
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU Health Care's Dr. Amruta Padhye, an infectious disease doctor, and brought her... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A local consignment organization for families on a budget began its fall pop-up sale on Thursday. Just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- UPDATE- 6:50 p.m.: Columbia police arrested Dajon Gulley, 23, of Columbia for the charges of felon in possession of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Father Tolton Catholic canceled its football game with Duchesne out of St. Louis on Friday afternoon. The two teams... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Demonstrators gathered on the University of Missouri campus Friday afternoon to protest Mizzou's record on racial equality and inclusion... More >>
in
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump's campaign announced all events are in the process of being moved to virtual evets or are... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The highly anticipated audio recordings of the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case were submitted... More >>
in
Airbnb will block one-night reservations on Halloween in a bid to stop parties that could spread the coronavirus
(CNN) - Looking forward to throwing a Halloween party at the end of the month? Well, don't expect to rent... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Bailey knows what it takes to win. As the head coach at Lamar High School,... More >>
in